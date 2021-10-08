Four successful Lib Dem defences in council by-elections

Seven council by-elections this week, with an unusually large crop of Liberal Democrat defences – four of them. Six out of the seven wards had a Liberal Democrat candidate.

Congratulations to new councillor Vicky Price and her team.

A shame to see no Lib Dem candidate in this ward, but there hasn’t been one in any contest since the ward was created in the late 1990s.

The Liberal Democrat candidate was James Housley – thank you.

Thank you (and belated happy birthday!) to Alison Rouse for standing for the Lib Dems.

Great to see Philip Townsend elected as the New Lib Dem councillor, especially as the ward is in the Guildford constituency, one of the party’s nearest misses in the 2019 election. Zoe Franklin has recently been reselected as the seat’s Prospective Parliamentary candidate.

Next up a pair of Liberal Democrat holds in Somerset:

Congratulations to both new councillors and their teams, extending the impressive run of by-election wins in the Somerset West and Taunton Council area. This makes it five holds and two wins at district or county council level since 2019.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

