Dominic Raab reported being repeatedly booed at local school

The news from his constituency continues to get worse for Dominic Raab. After the Politico focus group showing “the very real prospect of losing his seat to the Lib Dems”, now comes news of a school visit by him:

At the 2019 general election, Raab’s majority fell to just 2,743 over the Liberal Democrats. The Lib Dems also recently gained a seat from the Conservatives in a council by-election in his seat – and in a ward that hadn’t elected a Lib Dem for at least 40 years.

