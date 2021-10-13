Political

MP guilty of threatening and harassing woman

The Guardian reports:

An MP has been found guilty of harassment and is expected to face demands to stand down from her seat.

Claudia Webbe, the independent MP for Leicester East, was accused of carrying out a campaign of harassment through unwanted telephone calls against Michelle Merritt, a female friend of her partner…

Webbe, a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, was elected as Labour MP for Leicester East but had the whip withdrawn after being charged.

Claudia Webbe was also earlier this year found to have broken Parliament’s financial rules.

