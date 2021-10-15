Conservatives gain seat from Lib Dems after Ukip no-show

Four principal authority council by-elections this week, with three having a Liberal Democrat candidate. The fourth, in Scotland, is a ward that the party didn’t stand in last time out either.

The four also saw a rare Liberal Democrat loss to the Conservatives after a recount and helped by the absence of Ukip this time:

Commiserations to Jacques Olmo and the team for getting so close but not quite making it in this contest in Michael Gove’s constituency.

Thank you to Sharron Honey for standing for the Liberal Democrats.

One more result to come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

