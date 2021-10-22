Two out of two successful defences for Lib Dems

Three principal authority council by-elections this week, One of those was without a Liberal Democrat candidate however.

This ward has been contested twice before since it was created and there was also no Lib Dem on either of those occasions.

Congratulations to new Lib Dem councillor Deborah Harries.

Congratulations to Jon Olson for becoming the new councillor.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

