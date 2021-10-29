James Barker selected for Police Commissioner by-election

With a by-election coming for the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, the local Liberal Democrats have selected a candidate:

The Liberal Democrats have selected local campaigner and veteran James Barker as their candidate for the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election to be held on 6th May.

James is a City of York Councillor, representing the Rural West York ward since his election in 2019, when he overturned a huge Conservative majority to win his seat from the former York Conservative party leader.

James’ background is in the armed forces, having joined the RAF as an Officer Cadet in 1996, graduating in 1997. 24 years of military service has seen him deploy to Iraq three times and he has also been deployed in support of operations in Afghanistan as well as a number of other countries on exercises and training tasks. James continues his military service as a reservist with 7644(PR) Squadron based at RAF Halton.

James lives in York with his wife Mandy and two adopted children. Outside of work James is a Scout leader and a qualified rugby coach.

Commenting on his selection as the Lib Dem PFCC candidate for North Yorkshire, James said:

“I try to make a difference in whatever it is I do, my candidacy for the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is the next logical step in my public service.

”My aim is to build a resilient, professional and diverse Police and Fire service representing and working for the people of York and North Yorkshire. I want to bring openness and transparency to its operations and make the case for adequate funding to be devolved to these services to tackle local issues.

“I have identified a number of key priorities across York and North Yorkshire, and over the coming weeks I want to engage with residents to hear more about what they view as the key issues and required improvements for local Police and Fire services.”