UK “has got to be tough with China” – Ed Davey

With the need for progress at COP26 in mind, Ed Davey has been telling Times Radio how to ensure that China plays a productive role:

The point about China’s dependence on trade with others is an important one. It’s not only a point of pressure on the Chinese government, but it also means that standards in other countries can have a direct impact on what happens in China. For example, animal protection standards set outside China – whether set by other countries or by multinationals – have then had a big knock-on effect on China as its farmers then want to meet those standards to be able to sell their exports. Whether or not the Chinese government itself also sets higher standards, the lure of export markets means international standards get imported back to China.

