Josh Babarinde selected for Eastbourne

Excellent news from Eastbourne about one of the Liberal Democrat Community Champions, Josh Babarinde:

People are quite excited by this news…

A social entrepreneur who helps ex-offenders move away from crime and into employment, Josh Babarinde was awarded the OBE last year.

