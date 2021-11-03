A shameful move by Conservative MPs
Conservative MPs have responded to a ruling against one of their own by voting to scrap the system and set up a committee under their control to come up with a new system:
Oh and:
Conservative MPs have responded to a ruling against one of their own by voting to scrap the system and set up a committee under their control to come up with a new system:
Oh and:
All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.
Leave a Reply