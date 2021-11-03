Political

A shameful move by Conservative MPs

Conservative MPs have responded to a ruling against one of their own by voting to scrap the system and set up a committee under their control to come up with a new system:

Oh and:

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.