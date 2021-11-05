Conservatives slump to lose two seats to Lib Dems in by-elections

Four Liberal Democrat candidates for the six principal authority by-elections this week. That’s an improvement on last week but also a reminder of the work we need to do to stand in more elections.

Let’s start with a Lib Dem defence:

Congratulations to Michael Shellens and the team.

Congratulations to Joseph Allen and the Liberal Democrat team for such a good vote share increase from a long way back.

And even more congratulations to….

For some context:

And more good news:

Well done Andrew Kerry-Bedell and team!

The defeated Conservative candidate lost his seat in another ward to the Liberal Democrats in 2019.

More results as they come…

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

