Political

A Parliamentary by-election in Windsor?

The Guardian reports:

A Conservative MP is facing bankruptcy proceedings over unpaid taxes that could result in him having to step down.

In a fresh blow for Boris Johnson’s embattled party, court records show a petition for bankruptcy has been filed by HMRC against Adam Afriyie, who has represented Windsor since 2005. Afriyie is described as a “litigant in person”, suggesting he intends to represent himself.

Under parliamentary rules, sitting MPs who are declared bankrupt have to step aside. That would create turmoil for the prime minister, whose party is already facing three byelections.

