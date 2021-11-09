Simone Reynolds selected for Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election

Simone Reynolds, who stood in the constituency in 2019 and doubled the Lib Dem vote, has been picked to be the party’s by-election candidate:

Good luck Simone!

The by-election will be in December, ahead of the North Shropshire by-election.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected so far here.

