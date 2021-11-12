Ballot papers on their way to Lib Dem members

Important election news for Liberal Democrat members:

Voting has opened in the election for our Vice President responsible for working with ethnic minority communities.

Email ballots are going out over the next 24 hours, in batches to make sure that people are able to vote if they wish – so if you haven’t had yours yet, don’t worry!

People voting by post should receive their ballots over the weekend, depending on the postal service.

You can see the six candidates manifestos here: https://www.libdems.org.uk/vice-president-21-manifestos

There have also been three hustings arranged, which you can find out more about and register for them here: https://www.libdems.org.uk/vice-presidential-election-2021

If by Monday morning you’ve not received a ballot, please email elections@libdems.org.uk and the team will be happy to help.

Members have until 1200 on Friday December 10th to cast their vote.