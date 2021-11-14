PODCAST – Unleash the bar charts! Tactical voting and the next general election
Tactical voting took centre stage in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts as I discussed the thought-provoking pamphlet Breaching the Blue Wall: could tactical voting help England’s ‘progressive’ parties defeat the Conservatives? with ones of its authors, Dr. Alan Wager.
We focus on politics in England, but much of what we discuss is also applicable more widely too.
Show notes
- Breaching the Blue Wall – the pamphlet discussed in the show.
- Tactical voting research #1 – many voters don’t know the tactical situation in their seat.
- Tactical voting research #2 – the impact of tactical voting websites.
- Paula Surridge’s words of wisdom on understanding British politics.
- That top-rating previous podcast with Tim Bale.
- Alan Wager on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
