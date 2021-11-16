Helen Morgan selected by Lib Dems for Shropshire North

With the Liberal Democrat by-election campaign already off to a flying start, local members have also selected the party’s candidate, Helen Morgan:

Helen’s top priority for the campaign is to demand better for the constituency’s local health services, which have been taken for granted by the Conservatives for years. It comes with the closure of both of North Shropshire’s ambulance stations, GP services in crisis and A&E wait times on the rise.

Helen is also passionate about getting a fair deal for Shropshire’s farmers who are at risk as the Conservatives continue to let them down with disappointing trade deals…

Helen Morgan said:

“Residents have a chance to send a strong message to the Conservatives who’ve taken people around here for granted for decades…

“I am the local candidate who will stand up and champion our health services at this election. Shropshire’s health services have been crippled by the Conservatives, our ambulance stations are closing, our GP services are under immense pressure and A&E wait times are spiralling.

“And it’s not just our health service that’s been let down, our farmers are not getting a fair deal from this Conservative Government. Residents in our area deserve better.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey MP added:

“… For too long the Conservatives have taken North Shropshire for granted, often ignoring the views of local people. It is a simple choice at this election. Residents can elect Helen, a hardworking local Liberal Democrat and an outstanding campaigner, or an unknown Conservative lawyer from Birmingham who’ll continue the neglect local health services have seen.”

In May’s local elections the party beat the Conservative Leader of Shropshire Council, came within a knife-edge of a host of council seats and were the only party to increase their vote share. [Shropshire Live]