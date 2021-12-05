Conference Live to run alongside virtual spring federal conference

Excellent news: alongside the virtual spring federal conference in March, there will be a Conference Live campaign training weekend piloted by ALDC:

Working with partners like the Green Liberal Democrats, the LGA, and the Young Liberals, ALDC’s Spring Conference Live will include a series of training and workshop discussions – all centred around the theme of winning in May 2022 and beyond.

Registration for Conference Live will automatically include registration for the virtual conference, so people attending the training and workshops will also be able to take part in our internal democracy, hear keynote speeches and all the rest of a normal conference agenda.

It’s taken quite a lot of work behind the scenes to figure out how to make the finances and logistics of this all work. Thanks to ALDC, the Federal Conference Committee officers and the conference team at HQ for all putting in the work to figure it out.

The live event is being planned with the impact of COVID-19 very much in mind:

To ensure the safety of delegates, the event will be run within the Covid safety guidelines that are in place in March 2022. If we are unable to deliver the event because of Covid regulations, a full refund will be given on the residential element of the weekend (whilst keeping your registration for the online conference).

More details of the Conference Live event on the ALDC website and ‘traditional’ online-only registration for spring conference is now also live on the main party website.

Register by 13 January to get the early bird discount. Details of concessionary rates are here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

