PODCAST – The three reasons Boris Johnson won in 2019, and why he might not next time

Boris Johnson. Photo by Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0).

It was lovely to welcome Paula Surridge back to Never Mind The Bar Charts. She is one of Britain’s experts on how people’s values influence their political and voting choices. She’s also one of the authors of a new book about the 2019 general election so one of the topics we discussed was why Boris Johnson won, before going on to why the Liberal Democrats, er…, didn’t.

Show notes

