“The testimony gathered by the Tribunal is horrifying” – Layla Moran on Uyghur Tribunal

Layla Moran comments on the judgement of the Uyghur Tribunal, which determined that the human rights abuses taking place against the Uyghurs constitute a genocide:

This verdict proves beyond doubt that the human rights abuses taking place against the Uyghurs by the Chinese Government do constitute a genocide.

The testimony gathered by the Tribunal is horrifying – detailing torture; rape; forced reeducation; forced labour, mass surveillance; forced sterilisation; cultural and religious destruction and other terrible abuses. All those who came forward and gave evidence, in the face of threats to both their own and their families’ safety, have revealed the true scale and depth of the crimes against humanity taking place in Xinjiang.

In the face of such irrefutable evidence, we must not and cannot stay silent. The UK Government must immediately accept Parliament’s declaration of a genocide and urgently step up sanctions against those Chinese Communist Party officials who are perpetrating these horrific atrocities.