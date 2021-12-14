Conservative quits police role after lockdown Christmas Party
MyLondon reports:
Former Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey AM has quit as chair of the London Assembly’s policing body, following revelations he attended a rule-breaking Christmas party last year…
Calls for him to resign have become deafening after the Conservatives admitted last Wednesday that an event organised by Shaun Bailey’s then-mayoral campaign took place in the party’s Westminster HQ on December 14 last year – despite a ban on mixing between households in the capital.
Mr Bailey attended the party, held by his campaign team who were working in the basement at the time, the Times reported. Four of Shaun Bailey’s campaign staffers were subsequently disciplined by CCHQ.
The party was attended by No 10 aides and featured dancing and wine-drinking into the early hours despite tough rules against indoor socialising at the time. London was in Tier 2 restrictions.
The Daily Mirror, with yet another party scoop, triggered the resignation with a damning photo:
Our image shows 24 people crowded together in a room in the Tories’ Westminster HQ for an event organised by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign … After he was approached by the Mirror tonight, Mr Bailey dramatically quit as chair of the London Assembly’s police and crime committee.
What is it about Conservative candidates for Mayor of London?
