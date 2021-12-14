Conservative quits police role after lockdown Christmas Party

MyLondon reports:

Former Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey AM has quit as chair of the London Assembly’s policing body, following revelations he attended a rule-breaking Christmas party last year…

Calls for him to resign have become deafening after the Conservatives admitted last Wednesday that an event organised by Shaun Bailey’s then-mayoral campaign took place in the party’s Westminster HQ on December 14 last year – despite a ban on mixing between households in the capital.

Mr Bailey attended the party, held by his campaign team who were working in the basement at the time, the Times reported. Four of Shaun Bailey’s campaign staffers were subsequently disciplined by CCHQ.

The party was attended by No 10 aides and featured dancing and wine-drinking into the early hours despite tough rules against indoor socialising at the time. London was in Tier 2 restrictions.