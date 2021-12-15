Luton Conservative councillor switches to Lib Dems

Luton Today reports on a councillor switching* to the Liberal Democrats:

The Conservatives in Luton have suffered a setback with the defection of experienced councillor Jeff Petts to the Liberal Democrats.

Icknield ward councillor Petts joined the main Lib Dem opposition group this week. He was first elected to the local authority in May 2015…

“It’s great to have Jeff on board,” said Liberal Democrat leader and Barnfield councillor David Franks. “We’ve worked well with him on a number of committees and are sure he’ll feel very comfortable as a member of the main opposition team.”