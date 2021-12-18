Meet the amazing Josh Babarinde
As well as being a local councillor, Liberal Democrat Community Champion and selected for Eastbourne, there’s so much more to Josh Babarinde. Find out in his appearance on the Lib Dem Pod:
As well as being a local councillor, Liberal Democrat Community Champion and selected for Eastbourne, there’s so much more to Josh Babarinde. Find out in his appearance on the Lib Dem Pod:
All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.
Leave a Reply