Rabina Khan selected for Tower Hamlets Mayor election

Excellent news from Tower Hamlets:

Councillor Rabina Khan has been chosen to stand for the Liberal Democrats in the Tower Hamlets Mayoral election in May 2022.

Rabina Khan is a Lib Dem Councillor in Shadwell and came second in the Mayoral race in 2018. She runs a very busy councillor surgery raising a huge amount of casework for residents: from cleaner and greener streets, to holding social and private landlords to account and supporting local businesses. Rabina regularly appears in print and broadcast media, was a nominee at The National Diversity Awards 2021, and is a former Special Advisor to the Lib Dem Leader in the House of Lords.

Rabina Khan said:

“As a Liberal Democrat Mayor, I would fight for a more equal, stronger and greener Tower Hamlets.

“I want Tower Hamlets to be a national leader for a greener and sustainable economy in a post-Brexit, post-pandemic world that is still unequal for far too many.

“We need inclusive climate change policies so people and communities are part of the debate for change without creating a them and us situation.

“I have campaigned for life science investment in the Borough to provide jobs and fill the gaps left by Brexit.

“I want a Tower Hamlets that stands up for the rights of leaseholders devastated by fire safety bills, service charges, and will fight for commonhold.

“A Tower Hamlets that holds unscrupulous landlords and rogue housing associations to account and builds the homes we desperately need.

“A Borough where everyone can afford to live, in a safe, clean, and friendly neighbourhood; where we support our children and young people for a brighter future and where our older and vulnerable citizens are not forgotten.

“I have witnessed the struggles of our communities through the enormous impact of COVID and its repercussions on the most vulnerable.

I will be a strong advocate for the rights of all people, not just one section of the community.

I will work for an open, tolerant, and safer Tower Hamlets, inspiring change for a more equal, stronger and greener future.”