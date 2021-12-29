What is your top political book/show/film from 2021?

Photo from Brickbard on Pixabay.

If you’re reading this, chances are you’ve read at least one political(-ish) book and seen at least one political(-ish) TV show or drama this year. Whether it’s something that was new out in 2021, or an oldie that you came across for the first time, what were your favourites this year?

When I asked that a couple of years back, some great suggestions came in. To kick things off this time, a couple of picks from me are:

The Candidate – a Spanish thriller about corrupt politicians. The ending is rather polarising – is it a powerful critique of politics and the media or a cop-out? Even if you think the latter, there’s plenty to enjoy on the journey to the ending.

Mayor Pete – a documentary following Pete Buttigieg’s bid to be President of the USA, with some great jokes about pivot tables and cows along the way. A bonus for Lib Dem insiders – a former HQ staffer can be spotted in one scene.*

Over to you, and hope you enjoy reading through what others pick…

* This list includes affiliate links which generate a commission for each sale made.