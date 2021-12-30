FBPPR: what does it mean?

The hashtag #FBPPR is mostly used on Twitter and stands for ‘follow back, pro-proportional representation’.

It is a deliberate echo of the #FBPE – follow back, pro European – hashtag, based on the logic that electoral reform is not only good in its own right but also a route to securing Britain’s return to the European Union.

Hence the first tweet, I believe, to mention #FBPPR, which came from Andy Nash:

The ‘follow back’ part comes from the old ‘follow back Friday’ #FF trend on Twitter. The idea is for people who share support for a cause to follow each other, and so help build a larger and more effective collective voice on social media.

Using a common hashtag also makes it easier for people to find other content on a topic, either to interest themselves or for them to share more widely.

For more about proportional representation, and to find out how you can help campaign for its wider use in the UK, take a look at the Electoral Reform Society.

