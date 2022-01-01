Isabelle Parasram and Matthew Clark among Lib Dems in New Year’s Honours list

Congratulations to the fellow Liberal Democrats spotted so far in the New Year’s Honours List. Although I have misgivings about some political honours that get dished out (no, being paid to be a minster and sitting behind a desk for years doing a mediocre job does not deserve special recognition), there are many people who do amazing things who are deserving of recognition.

So congratulations to the following Liberal Democrats, and do let me know of any omissions.

Former Liberal Democrat Vice President, Isabelle Parasram:

Reacting to the news, Ed Davey said:

We are absolutely delighted to hear that Isabelle has received this award, which is richly deserved for her distinguished and tireless service within politics and indeed beyond. Her enduring legacy within the Liberal Democrats is reflected in her work on democratic engagement, diversity and social justice, which is greatly respected by the party and something we continue to aspire towards.

Matthew Clark, former councillor and long time staffer:

Jo Conchie, former Liberal Democrat Community Champion:

Alun Jenkins, a councillor for half a century:

Jane Roberts, councillor and founder of the Ross-on-Wye Community Development Trust:

