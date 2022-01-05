James MacCleary selected for Lewes constituency
Mr MacCleary is currently deputy leader of Lewes District Council and an East Sussex county councillor representing the Newhaven and Bishopstone division.
Speaking about becoming the party’s new candidate, James MacCleary said: “It is a really exciting time for the Lib Dems. On a national level we have just pulled off one of the biggest shocks in British electoral history by gaining North Shropshire from the Conservatives with a huge 34% swing. For context, we would require less than 3% to gain Lewes constituency.
“It is time that we had an MP who actually stands up for our community. Our current Conservative MP has prioritised her ministerial career over the needs of local residents and has a reputation for toeing the party line no matter what. We saw that recently over the revelations about Southern Water dumping raw sewage into the Ouse and Seaford Bay. Local people wanted their MP to take action. Instead she joined her government colleagues in doing nothing.
Lewes was previously the constituency held by Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker.
