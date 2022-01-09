Council by-election results scorecard

Here’s the latest running tally of seats changing hands in principal authority council by-elections held since the last May round of local elections:



Con

Lab

LibDem

Green Ref/

Ukip

SNP

Plaid Ind/

Other Net

change Con (35) +3

(+8/-5) -9

(+5/-14) -9

(0/-9) – +1

(+2/-1) – +3

(+9/-6) -11 Lab -3

(+5/-8) (31) -1

(+1/-2) -2

(0/-2) +1

(+1/0) -2

(0/-2) – +2

(+7/-5) -5 LibDem +9

(+14/-5) +1

(+2/-1) (18) -1

(0/-1) – – – +3

(+3/0) +12 Green +9

(+9/0) +2

(+2/0) +1

(+1/0) (2) – – – – +12 Ref/

Ukip – -1

(0/-1) -s – – – – – -1 SNP -1

(+1/-2) +2

(+2/0) – – – – – – +1 Plaid – – – – – – (1) – 0 Ind/

Other -3

(+6/-9) -2

(+5/-7) -3

(0/-3) – – – – (8) -8 Each row shows the net gains or losses for that party, broken down by where those gains/losses have come from. Each cell shows the net gains/losses, followed by in brackets the total number of gains and the total number of losses.

Much of the source data for this table comes via Britain Elects, Election Maps UK or ALDC. Thank you to all three.

