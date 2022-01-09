Council by-election results scorecard
Here’s the latest running tally of seats changing hands in principal authority council by-elections held since the last May round of local elections:
Con
Lab
LibDem
Green
|Ref/
Ukip
SNP
Plaid
|Ind/
Other
|Net
change
|Con
|(35)
|+3
(+8/-5)
|-9
(+5/-14)
|-9
(0/-9)
|–
|+1
(+2/-1)
|–
|+3
(+9/-6)
|-11
|Lab
|-3
(+5/-8)
|(31)
|-1
(+1/-2)
|-2
(0/-2)
|+1
(+1/0)
|-2
(0/-2)
|–
|+2
(+7/-5)
|-5
|LibDem
|+9
(+14/-5)
|+1
(+2/-1)
|(18)
|-1
(0/-1)
|–
|–
|–
|+3
(+3/0)
|+12
|Green
|+9
(+9/0)
|+2
(+2/0)
|+1
(+1/0)
|(2)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|+12
|Ref/
Ukip
|–
|-1
(0/-1)
|-s
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-1
|SNP
|-1
(+1/-2)
|+2
(+2/0)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|+1
|Plaid
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|(1)
|–
|0
|Ind/
Other
|-3
(+6/-9)
|-2
(+5/-7)
|-3
(0/-3)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|(8)
|-8
Much of the source data for this table comes via Britain Elects, Election Maps UK or ALDC. Thank you to all three.
Get by-election results by email
If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:
Leave a Reply