Conservative MP faces suspension after media comments undermining previous apology

As The Guardian reports, Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski is facing suspension from the House of Commons after he failed to act properly on a previous finding against him:

A Conservative MP faces suspension from the Commons after the standards watchdog found he undermined a formal apology over intimidatory behaviour towards staff by indicating in media interviews that he did not fully mean the gesture.

Daniel Kawczynski will be asked to make a series of fresh apologies, including to the staff members who originally complained about his actions, and who the Shrewsbury and Atcham MP effectively identified when talking about the case, the Commons standards committee found.

In an often damning report, the committee, made up of cross-party MPs and outside members, said that even in his latest interactions with the standards process, Kawczynski appeared unable to fully grasp what he had done.