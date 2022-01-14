Conservatives lose this week’s by-election

Only one principal authority local council by-election this week, a Conservative defence on Wychavon Council in Worcestershire:

Thank you to David Quayle for standing, especially as it’s a ward the Lib Dems won back in 2007 but where we didn’t even stand the last two times it was up for election.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, this other by-election did come to notice…

An unusual Tuesday contest, but a highly desirable outcome:

