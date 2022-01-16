Political

The evaporating anti-gravity toaster armour of Boris Johnson

A toaster
A toaster, without anti-gravity features but unlikely to evaporate on you. Photo from CordMediaStuttgart on Pixabay.

I’m not sure that one person Andrew Rawnsley has spoken with has really thought through their use of political metaphor:

That senior Tory has had a sobering change of mind. He now thinks that Number 10 has generated a scandal so disgusting to the public that it will be terminal even for such a legendary escapologist. “Is Boris toast? Yes, he is toast. He’s lost the armour that used to protect him from the normal rules of political gravity. That’s evaporated. It’s definitely over. The question is when.”

Armour that cancels gravity, can evaporate and turns you into toast when it does? That’s some toaster.

