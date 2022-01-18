Laura Gordon re-selected in Sheffield Hallam

Campaigning with Laura Gordon in pre-coronavirus times.

Sheffield Hallam, previously home to the notorious Labour MP Jared O’Mara, was held by Labour in 2019 by just 712 votes. The Liberal Democrat candidate then, Laura Gordon, has been re-selected by party members:

Good luck Laura!

See all the Liberal Democrlat PPCs selected so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

