Political

Laura Gordon re-selected in Sheffield Hallam

Laura Gordon, Mark Pack and others at Sheffield Hallam
Campaigning with Laura Gordon in pre-coronavirus times.

Sheffield Hallam, previously home to the notorious Labour MP Jared O’Mara, was held by Labour in 2019 by just 712 votes. The Liberal Democrat candidate then, Laura Gordon, has been re-selected by party members:

Good luck Laura!

See all the Liberal Democrlat PPCs selected so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.