Conservative candidate left off council by-election ballot paper
The Leicester Mercury reports:
Postal voters will have to resend their ballots in an upcoming by-election after a printing error.
Charnwood Borough Council has said it is getting in touch with anyone who is registered for a postal vote for the upcoming Shelthorpe by-election after a candidate’s name was left off the ballot.
The Conservative candidate, Christopher Stewart, of Beaumont Road, Loughborough, did not appear as an option for voters…
It is believed that only three people had already cast their votes, but the council will be contacting all postal voters by email or letter to inform them of the mistake.
At least this error has been spotted far enough in advance that replacement ballot papers can be issued and then returned by postal voters.
