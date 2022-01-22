Julian Tisi selected by Liberal Democrats in Windsor

With a Parliamentary by-election a possibility, party members in Windsor have been selecting:

The Liberal Democrats have announced a Windsor parliamentary candidate in hopes to break the Tory blue wall if a by-election goes ahead.

Julian Tisi, the Lib Dems parliamentary candidate, is already gearing up to take on the Conservatives by campaigning if a by-election is triggered depending on the outcome of Windsor MP Adam Afriyie’s bankruptcy proceedings…

If Mr Afriyie does declare bankruptcy, it does not necessarily mean he will have to step down as an MP and trigger a by-election – unless a bankrupt restriction order is made against him as set out under Parliamentary rules…

Julian Tisi lives in Windsor with his wife and his three children. He also stood for the Lib Dems in the 2019 general election and increased the Lib Dem vote share by more than 11 per cent. [Windsor Observer]