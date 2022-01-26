Put Boris Johnson on gardening Leave whilst Met investigate
A Liberal Democrat press release says…
The Liberal Democrats have called for Boris Johnson to be placed on gardening leave and removed from Number 10 while the Metropolitan Police investigate the numerous rule-breaking parties that took place.
Traditionally, people under investigation are placed on leave whilst the proceedings are ongoing. This is to prevent them from attempting to prevent a fair investigation from being carried out by influencing witnesses or destroying evidence.
It’s been reported in recent weeks that Downing Street staff have been advised to delete emails or texts pertaining to parties, ahead of the Sue Gray investigation.
Whilst Boris Johnson is on leave, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab would be expected to take over running the day-to-day affairs of the Government.
Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:
Since Boris Johnson is such a fan of spending time in his garden, it’s only fitting that he be placed on gardening leave and leave Number 10 whilst the police investigate. This will ensure he cannot try and abuse his position to get himself off the hook.
Refusing to do so will show both the Conservatives’ utter contempt for the public and erode trust in this government even further.
This truly is a Government in chaos, and every day the story gets worse. We have a Prime Minister who is at war with his own backbenches and desperate to cling onto power.
“With Downing Street under investigation by the Metropolitan Police for numerous lockdown-breaking parties, we must ensure that this investigation can proceed unhindered so we can finally see justice served.
It would be nice to see him planting trees in a high vis jacket along with others ‘serving the community’ supervised ,of course.
Here’s Johnson’s version of the Ricky Nelson classic ‘Garden Party’ to be released in years to come:-
Went to a garden party to reminisce with my old friends
A chance to share old memories, and play our lies again
When I got to the garden party, they all knew my name
No one said they knew me, the couldn’t face the shame
But it’s all right now, I learned my lesson well.
You see, ya can’t please everyone, so ya got to please yourself
People came from miles around, everyone was there
Cummings brought his diary, there was magic in the air
Over in the corner, much to my surprise
Someone took some photos, wearing their disguise
But it’s all right now, I learned my lesson well.
You see, ya can’t please everyone, so ya got to please yourself
Played them all the old lies, thought that’s why they came
No one saw the fun side, it didn’t sound the same.
I said hello to Brexit Bus, she belongs to me
When they started talk about a garden bridge it was time to leave
But it’s all right now, I learned my lesson well.
You see, ya can’t please everyone, so ya got to please yourself
Someone opened up a closet door and out stepped Dominic Raab
Playing my lies like a-ringin’ a bell and lookin’ like he should
If you gotta play at garden parties, I wish you a lotta luck
But if memories were all I sang, I rather drive a truck
And it’s all right now, learned my lesson well
You see, ya can’t please everyone, so you got to please yourself