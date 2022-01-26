Political

Put Boris Johnson on gardening Leave whilst Met investigate

A garden trowel
Image by J Garget from Pixabay.

A Liberal Democrat press release says…

The Liberal Democrats have called for Boris Johnson to be placed on gardening leave and removed from Number 10 while the Metropolitan Police investigate the numerous rule-breaking parties that took place.

Traditionally, people under investigation are placed on leave whilst the proceedings are ongoing. This is to prevent them from attempting to prevent a fair investigation from being carried out by influencing witnesses or destroying evidence.

It’s been reported in recent weeks that Downing Street staff have been advised to delete emails or texts pertaining to parties, ahead of the Sue Gray investigation.

Whilst Boris Johnson is on leave, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab would be expected to take over running the day-to-day affairs of the Government.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

Since Boris Johnson is such a fan of spending time in his garden, it’s only fitting that he be placed on gardening leave and leave Number 10 whilst the police investigate. This will ensure he cannot try and abuse his position to get himself off the hook.

Refusing to do so will show both the Conservatives’ utter contempt for the public and erode trust in this government even further.

This truly is a Government in chaos, and every day the story gets worse. We have a Prime Minister who is at war with his own backbenches and desperate to cling onto power.

“With Downing Street under investigation by the Metropolitan Police for numerous lockdown-breaking parties, we must ensure that this investigation can proceed unhindered so we can finally see justice served.

2 responses to “Put Boris Johnson on gardening Leave whilst Met investigate”

  1. It would be nice to see him planting trees in a high vis jacket along with others ‘serving the community’ supervised ,of course.

    Reply

  2. Here’s Johnson’s version of the Ricky Nelson classic ‘Garden Party’ to be released in years to come:-

    Went to a garden party to reminisce with my old friends
    A chance to share old memories, and play our lies again
    When I got to the garden party, they all knew my name
    No one said they knew me, the couldn’t face the shame

    But it’s all right now, I learned my lesson well.
    You see, ya can’t please everyone, so ya got to please yourself

    People came from miles around, everyone was there
    Cummings brought his diary, there was magic in the air
    Over in the corner, much to my surprise
    Someone took some photos, wearing their disguise

    But it’s all right now, I learned my lesson well.
    You see, ya can’t please everyone, so ya got to please yourself

    Played them all the old lies, thought that’s why they came
    No one saw the fun side, it didn’t sound the same.
    I said hello to Brexit Bus, she belongs to me
    When they started talk about a garden bridge it was time to leave

    But it’s all right now, I learned my lesson well.
    You see, ya can’t please everyone, so ya got to please yourself
    Someone opened up a closet door and out stepped Dominic Raab
    Playing my lies like a-ringin’ a bell and lookin’ like he should
    If you gotta play at garden parties, I wish you a lotta luck
    But if memories were all I sang, I rather drive a truck

    And it’s all right now, learned my lesson well
    You see, ya can’t please everyone, so you got to please yourself

    Reply

