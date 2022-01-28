A welcome move from zero to three Lib Dem candidates

Three principal authority council by-elections this week, with not only three Lib Dem candidates but that’s also three up on the last time these seats were up. A very welcome step forward in the party’s journey to standing more often in council elections.

Thank you to Leah Uwaibi for standing.

Thank you to Jane Hatzimasouras for being the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Thank you to Amanda Capell for completing the full set of Lib Dem candidates this week.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, this other by-election did come to notice:

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

