PODCAST – Birthday cake versus demographics: which will determine the future of British politics?
It was great to welcome back Professor Rob Ford for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts and to discuss with him both the long-term trends shaping British politics and how they may or may not be seen off by short term factors, such as a birthday cake.
Which means we also got into how grim, or not, the future looks for the Conservative Party. Take a listen to find out what we concluded…
Show notes
- Rob Ford’s previous appearance on the podcast to talk about his book, Brexitland.
- His co-author Maria Sobolewska also talking about the book.
- How Australia got compulsory voting.
- Ipsos-MORI leader ratings.
- The Daily Express front page being cited by Boris Johnson loyalists.
- How I was partly right but also massively wrong about Boris Johnson in 2019.
- Brexitland: Identity, Diversity and the Reshaping of British Politics by Rob Ford and Maria Sobolewska: Bookshop.org (independent bookshops) / Waterstones / Amazon.*
- The British General Election of 2019 by Rob Ford, Tim Bale, Will Jennings and Paula Surridge: Bookshop.org (independent bookshop) / Amazon / Waterstones.*
- Professor Rob Ford on Twitter.
- Cake photo by jgojtan from Pixabay.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
