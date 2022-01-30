PODCAST – Birthday cake versus demographics: which will determine the future of British politics?

Image by jgojtan from Pixabay.

It was great to welcome back Professor Rob Ford for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts and to discuss with him both the long-term trends shaping British politics and how they may or may not be seen off by short term factors, such as a birthday cake.

Which means we also got into how grim, or not, the future looks for the Conservative Party. Take a listen to find out what we concluded…

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

