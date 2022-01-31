Conservative MPs must do “patriotic duty” and sack Boris Johnson

Responding to the release of the Sue Gray update, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey said:

This watered down update is utterly pointless. Everyone knows Boris Johnson broke the rules and lied to the country. It’s time Conservative MPs did their patriotic duty, listened to their constituents and stood up for decency by sacking Boris Johnson. He must go before he does our country any more harm.”

For months ministers hid behind Sue Gray, now they’re hiding behind Cressida Dick. Yet Boris Johnson is still refusing to give an honest answer to a simple question. The public suffered while Number 10 partied: they deserve the full truth instead of being left in the dark.