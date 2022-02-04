Political

Rishi Sunak in photo taken at Boris Johnson’s lockdown birthday party

The Daily Mirror has headlined Boris Johnson’s presence in a photograph handed to the police, but it’s Rishi Sunak’s presence that is the more important for my money:

Police have a photograph of Boris Johnson holding a can of a beer at his lockdown birthday party in June 2020, the Mirror has been told.

The Prime Minister is pictured standing next to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is holding a soft drink, in No10’s Cabinet Room.

Sources said Mr Johnson appeared to be raising his can of Estrella beer towards the camera in a toast.

This does perhaps explain why Rishi Sunak has not been keen on an early Conservative Party leadership contest. If one was on now, the chances are that photo or other similar evidence would leak out, sinking his chances.

Also of note is that the report is that the photograph was taken by an official government photographer:

