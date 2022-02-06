Political

Former Conservative councillor joins Lib Dems in Ealing

NeighbourNet reports on a former Conservative councillor on Ealing Council joining* the Lib Dems ahead of this May’s elections:

Jonathan Oxley sat as a Tory on the council for four years until 2010 when he represented Elthorne ward. He is going to contest the Hanger Hill ward where three of the eight Conservative councillors currently have seats including the group leader Gregory Stafford…

Jonathan Oxley said, “I’m really excited to join the Liberal Democrats team in Ealing. Our communities and country desperately need the decency that characterises the Liberal Democrats. The Conservative Party is no longer the ‘One Nation’ party of which I was once a Councillor. The Tories have been captured by a narrow sect of right wingers and led by a Prime Minister devoid of integrity. It’s time to turf them out before they do any more damage to the country we love.”

* Yes, Rule 2 applies.

