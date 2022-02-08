Former Conservative Senedd member joins Liberal Democrats

Following the news earlier from Ealing, comes this news from Wales:

The former Welsh Conservatives Member of the Senedd for Monmouth [2007-2021] Nick Ramsay has joined the Welsh Liberal Democrats…

The former shadow finance minister will now stand as a Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate in the upcoming Monmouthshire council elections this May…

“I have thought long and hard about the future of politics in Wales and the UK,” he said. “The Conservative Party is not the party I once joined … I have spent a long time examining the Liberal Democrats, and I find their underpinning values of fairness, community, and internationalism match my own.” …

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, Jane Dodds MS, said: “Nick’s journey reflects that of many life-long compassionate Conservative voters across Wales are fed up with the mindless populism represented by Boris Johnson and are turning to the Liberal Democrats for serious policies and for plans that will help tackle the problems in their lives. [South Wales Argus]