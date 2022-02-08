Conservative green failures have upped people’s energy bills

The Guardian reports:

The zero carbon homes standard was supposed to come into force in 2016, but the measure, which was introduced under Labour, was scrapped by the Conservative government in 2015.

Since 2016, almost 1.2m new homes have been built with energy efficiency standards that are well below those needed in the long term to reach the net zero greenhouse gas emissions target.

The Liberal Democrats have calculated that as each home under the zero carbon standard could have expected an energy bill saving of £200 a year, the cumulative cost to households living in newly built homes has been about £790m since 2016…

Wera Hobhouse, the energy and climate change spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, said: “The Conservatives have slapped hundreds of pounds on to people’s heating bills by scrapping energy efficiency standards for new homes. This shameful record has left over 1.2 million more people living in poorly insulated homes, making them even more vulnerable to soaring energy prices.