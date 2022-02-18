Nine council by-elections this week: the results

Nine principal authority council by-elections this week and seven Liberal Democrat candidates in them. (As to why the candidate count matters, see here.)

As it’s Erlend Watson‘s funeral today coverage of the results is sparser than usual, but I’ll update the post more fully over the weekend.

More results when they come…

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

