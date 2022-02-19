Liberal Democrats select Andrew George in St Ives constituency

A press release brings the news:

St Ives Liberal Democrats have announced that Andrew George has been selected as their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the next general election.

Andrew was MP for the area from 1997-2015 and came close to retaking the seat at subsequent elections: in 2017 he missed out by just 312 votes. He was selected by local Lib Dem members after a competitive ballot in the constituency this week.

Constituency Chair, Marc Hadley, welcomed the result and congratulated Cllr Thalia Marrington, who also stood for election, on her campaign. He said, “It points to the continued vibrancy of our local party that we had a final choice of two very strong candidates for this selection.”

Andrew George said,

I’m humbled and encouraged by the support I’ve received. I’m keen to hear the voices of all, especially those who have been ignored or overlooked. I look forward to working with people across the area to build hope and a brighter future. One founded on kindness, respect, integrity and striving for our children’s future. Recent astounding Liberal Democrat by-election victories clearly show that electors have rumbled Mr Johnson’s Conservatives. When the mask slips we see a ‘one-rule-for-us-&-another-for-the-rest-of-you’ elite who’ve been taking the rest of us for fools. I want to help turn things around and return respect, integrity and accountability to public life.

Marc Hadley said,

We’re now looking forward to getting the parliamentary campaign fully geared up with Andrew. He was a hard-working and well-respected MP for 18 years and continues to enjoy widespread recognition and support across the constituency. Andrew has an impressive track-record of standing up for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. It is no coincidence that as soon as he left office the Edward Hain hospital, which he he successfully fought to protect while an MP, was closed and core services undermined. He will put patients before profit for our NHS. Our heroic frontline staff deserve real support, not empty promises.” Andrew knows what’s needed to deliver hope for the thousands of local families living in desperate insecurity and housing need. Our natural world should be at the very centre of our planning, economy and community life. Andrew has a track record of fighting for our environment and combatting the climate emergency.

Andrew George added,

Bring on the next General Election. It can’t happen soon enough. I’m keen to work with anyone – including across the political divide – who like me wants to seize this chance to restore hope for the future.

