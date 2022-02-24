Tax on caring as free Covid-19 tests end

The i reports:

People who receive a carer’s allowance to help look after their vulnerable family members could need to spend a fifth of the benefit on lateral flow tests, new analysis suggests.

Free universal Covid testing will end in April, and Boots have announced their plan to charge £5.99 for a single test.

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats, based on official figures, shows that taking twice-weekly tests would cost a carer £622.96 a year, nearly 20 per cent of their annual carer’s allowance of £3,250.