“I became a councillor … not to be a politician”: departing Conservative councillor

More local troubles for the Conservatives in Dominic Raab’s backyard with two councillors quitting the party:

The other was Alan Kopitko:

Alan Kopitko resignation tweet

A little eyebrow raising is the further explanation Alan Koptiko gave on leaving the Conservatives:

Alan Kopitko tweets about not wanting to be a politician

Local government, especially after years of pressure on its finances, is about choosing between different, competing priorities. That isn’t just a technocratic matter of deciding in an objective way what is best. It’s a political matter of choosing between different priorities. Which is parties and political labels are useful – they give the voters a clear idea of which set of priorities they are voting for and then give those who share those priorities a way to work together.

