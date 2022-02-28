Toni Brodelle selected by Liberal Democrats for Wycombe

News from Wycombe Liberal Democrats:

Wycombe Lib Dems are delighted to announce that Toni Brodelle has been selected to run against Steve Baker MP in Wycombe at the next general election. Toni has been living, working, campaigning and volunteering in High Wycombe for the majority of her life and was our PPC for the 2019 general election. She supports a huge number of local community initiatives and is a member of the House of Lords task group relating to the Middle East and human rights. She has 21 years’ experience as a teacher and business owner and is an active education cuts campaigner as well as a strong advocate for our community and businesses.

Toni Brodelle adds:

Delighted and incredibly honoured to have once again been selected as LibDem parliamentary candidate for Wycombe. Thank you so much to everyone who continues to support and put their faith in me to fight for our community once more. I am passionate about our community and look forward to working hard and fighting a winning campaign to give Wycombe a voice in Westminster.

Good luck Toni!

