Max Wilkinson re-selected by Lib Dem in Cheltenham

News from Cheltenham constituency, which the Conservatives held by just 981 votes at the 2019 general election:

Ed Davey MP said:

It is time for [Conservative Cheltenham MP] Alex Chalk to come clean. The silence from him over alleged illegal Downing Street lockdown parties has been deafening. “People in Cheltenham have a right to know if in his role as a senior Government lawyer he has ever helped Boris Johnson to cover up law-breaking activity. It is clear that the local Conservative MP is taking Cheltenham for granted by dodging the issue of Boris Johnson holding lockdown parties in Downing Street. In contrast to an out of touch Conservative party, Max Wilkinson works tirelessly all year round for Cheltenham. Max would make a fantastic MP for Cheltenham. His record on local environmental issues is truly inspiring. It will be a close two-horse race in Cheltenham between a hard-working local Liberal Democrat team, and Boris Johnson’s Conservative party.

Liberal Democrat candidate for Cheltenham Max Wilkinson said:

I’ll be campaigning positively for a change in how Cheltenham is represented parliament. Too many people tell me their voice isn’t being heard. Our MP’s notorious ‘red line’ for resignation from the government has now been crossed many times, but he clearly intends to remain loyal to Boris Johnson whatever happens. Boris Johnson is a disgraced Prime Minister being propped up by Conservative MPs. “This failed Conservative government is letting down Cheltenham. Despite warm words from Conservative MPs, water companies have still not been banned from dumping sewage in our rivers and we are facing a cost of living crisis. I’m in daily contact with people concerned about the planet and their household bills – I know we all deserve better than this.

