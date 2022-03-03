Political

Labour councillor joins the Lib Dems in Hull

The Hull Daily Mail reports:

The ruling Labour group on Hull City Council has had its majority cut down to just one after one of its members defected to the Liberal Democrats today.

It was announced that Cllr Julia Conner had joined the opposition Liberal Democrats on Thursday after 11 years in the Labour group, whittling the ruling party’s working majority down to one…

In her letter to Longhill and Bilton Grange locals, Cllr Connor wrote… “

I am excited and delighted to be joining a team that is ready to take this Labour Council to task over the issues that matter to us in our area as well as the city. A team that I believe is ready to take on the leadership of the council soon.”

Should make this May’s local elections in Hull even more interesting.

