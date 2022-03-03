Lib Dems win Somerset by-election from Conservatives

One Parliamentary and eight council by-elections this week. As well as Birmingham veteran Lee Dargue in the Parliamentary election, there are seven Liberal Democrat candidates for those eight seats, which is up one on last time around. (Here’s why that is good news.)

Let’s kick off the results with a Liberal Democrat gain from the Conservatives:

Congratulations to Ray Buckler and the team!

Next up, a ward with no Lib Dem this time:

Congratulations to Steven Donkin on such a strong second place from nowhere last time.

Thank you for Clare Coombe for being the Lib Dem candidate.

More results as they come.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Understanding the opinion polls

For understanding what is happening in politics, by-elections have the advantage of being real votes in real ballot boxes. But the opinion polls have the advantage of trying to be a representative sample of voters, not just those in the places that happen to have by-elections. To understand the polls properly – and what they do and don’t really tell us – see my book, Polling UnPacked: The History, Uses and Abuses of Political Opinion Polls.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

