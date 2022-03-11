Lib Dems turn 42 majority over Conservatives into 1,711 majority in Blue Wall

Four council by-elections this week, though only two with Liberal Democrat candidates which is, regrettably, down one on last time these seats were contested.

Those two Lib Dem candidates however…

Last time, the Lib Dem majority in this was was just 42. Now it is 1,711.

Another chunky increase in the Lib Dem majority – from 596 last time to 788.

The Paul is Paul Clark, the former Lib Dem councillor for both seats who passed away from Covid before Christmas. The team did indeed do Paul’s record of local service proud. Many congratulations to new councillors Keith Hoskins (Hitchin South) and Raj Bhakar (Hitchin Highbury).

More results as they come.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

